Audioeye (AEYE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $10.4810 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

AEYE opened at $7.04 on Thursday. Audioeye has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 million, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Audioeye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Audioeye in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Audioeye in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Audioeye during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Audioeye in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on Audioeye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Audioeye has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

AudioEye, Inc is a provider of digital accessibility solutions, offering software and services designed to help organizations ensure their online properties comply with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and other global accessibility standards. Through its cloud-based platform, the company automates the detection and remediation of accessibility barriers in websites, mobile applications and multimedia content.

The company’s flagship AEYE Platform leverages machine learning, artificial intelligence and human validation to continuously scan digital assets, identify potential compliance issues and deploy corrective overlays or code adjustments.

