Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Short Interest Update

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 55 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the January 29th total of 147 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 212 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIAGY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Aurubis Trading Up 0.4%

Aurubis Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS AIAGY opened at $102.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.81. Aurubis has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $103.49.

Aurubis AG, headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, is a leading integrated copper producer and recycler. Founded in 1866 as Norddeutsche Affinerie, the company has evolved into a global multi‐metal provider, focusing on the smelting, refining and recycling of copper concentrates and copper scrap. Aurubis serves as a key supplier of high‐purity copper products to industries such as electrical engineering, construction, automotive and electronics.

The company’s core activities encompass primary copper production from mined concentrates and secondary production from recycled materials.

