Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 137,143 shares, an increase of 271.9% from the January 29th total of 36,880 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,054 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVXC opened at $75.82 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $265.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 578,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,731,000 after acquiring an additional 111,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,068,000. Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,132,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in emerging market companies (excluding China) with high profitability and value characteristics. The fund seeks long-term capital growth AVXC was launched on Mar 19, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

