Aviva (AVVIY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.7660 per share and revenue of $39.1995 billion for the quarter.

Aviva Trading Up 1.3%

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $18.21 on Thursday. Aviva has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09.

AVVIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) is a UK-based multinational insurance company headquartered in London that provides a broad range of life and general insurance products, retirement solutions and investment management services. The company operates a diversified insurance business that includes individual and group life protection, health and income protection, home and motor insurance, workplace benefits, pensions and savings products. Aviva also offers asset management services through its investment arm, which manages assets on behalf of its insurance businesses and third-party clients.

Aviva traces its identity to a series of mergers and the consolidation of longstanding insurers, and it uses the Aviva brand across its operating markets.

