AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $35.38, but opened at $29.62. AxoGen shares last traded at $32.6480, with a volume of 485,420 shares trading hands.

Get AxoGen alerts:

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.36). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million.

More AxoGen News

Here are the key news stories impacting AxoGen this week:

Positive Sentiment: AxoGen issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $265.7M, which is above consensus and supports management’s objective of sustained double‑digit growth and positive free cash flow in 2026. This guidance underpins the longer‑term revenue story tied to the Avance biologics conversion. Axogen Q4 & FY2025 Results

AxoGen issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $265.7M, which is above consensus and supports management’s objective of sustained double‑digit growth and positive free cash flow in 2026. This guidance underpins the longer‑term revenue story tied to the Avance biologics conversion. Positive Sentiment: An analyst at Citizens JMP raised the price target to $42 and put a market‑outperform rating on AXGN, signaling institutional confidence in the company’s mid‑term outlook if the biologics transition proceeds as planned. Benzinga note on PT raise

An analyst at Citizens JMP raised the price target to $42 and put a market‑outperform rating on AXGN, signaling institutional confidence in the company’s mid‑term outlook if the biologics transition proceeds as planned. Neutral Sentiment: The company hosted an earnings call and released the slide deck/transcript that expand on the biologics conversion plan, timing, and expected payer/pricing roll‑out; these materials are useful for gauging when margins should recover. Earnings Call Transcript

The company hosted an earnings call and released the slide deck/transcript that expand on the biologics conversion plan, timing, and expected payer/pricing roll‑out; these materials are useful for gauging when margins should recover. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data in the filings appears anomalous (zeros/NaN and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover); current public figures do not provide a reliable short‑interest signal. (No actionable link — data appears to be a reporting error.)

Reported short‑interest data in the filings appears anomalous (zeros/NaN and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover); current public figures do not provide a reliable short‑interest signal. (No actionable link — data appears to be a reporting error.) Negative Sentiment: AXGN missed EPS expectations for the quarter, with analysts and headlines calling out near‑term margin compression driven by one‑time regulatory costs and the costs to convert to a biologics manufacturing/regulated product model—this surprised some investors and pressured the stock. SA: Q4 EPS Miss

AXGN missed EPS expectations for the quarter, with analysts and headlines calling out near‑term margin compression driven by one‑time regulatory costs and the costs to convert to a biologics manufacturing/regulated product model—this surprised some investors and pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Other outlets flagged an EPS miss versus consensus and a slim/negative net margin in the quarter, reinforcing concerns about near‑term profitability until biologics pricing and payer coverage scale. Zacks: Q4 Miss

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on AxoGen from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AxoGen from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AxoGen

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph A. Tyndall sold 25,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $777,845.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Johnson sold 23,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $740,169.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,524.84. The trade was a 64.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 301,680 shares of company stock worth $9,174,052 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in AxoGen by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.82 and a beta of 1.00.

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc is a Florida-based medical technology company that develops and commercializes surgical solutions for peripheral nerve damage. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Alachua, Florida, the company focuses on restoring nerve function and improving patient outcomes through innovative biologic and engineered products. AxoGen’s offerings address a range of traumatic and iatrogenic injuries, offering alternatives to traditional nerve autografts.

The company’s core product portfolio includes the Avance® Nerve Graft, a decellularized human nerve allograft designed to bridge nerve gaps without the need for a secondary harvest site, and the Axoguard® Nerve Connector and Protector devices, which facilitate nerve coaptation and protect repaired sites from surrounding scar tissue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.