B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 679.72 and traded as high as GBX 700. B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 700, with a volume of 41,700 shares trading hands.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 676.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 679.72. The company has a market cap of £244.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a specialist venture capital / private equity investor in early stage financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers and specialist advisory and consultancy firms. It considers investment opportunities based in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and Internationally.

The Group invests amounts of up to £5m in the first round. Investment structure is flexible and investment stage ranges from start up to more developed.

