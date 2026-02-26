B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 679.72 and traded as high as GBX 700. B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 700, with a volume of 41,700 shares trading hands.
B.P. Marsh & Partners Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 676.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 679.72. The company has a market cap of £244.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71.
B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile
The Group invests amounts of up to £5m in the first round. Investment structure is flexible and investment stage ranges from start up to more developed.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than B.P. Marsh & Partners
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Read this or regret it forever
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.