Baiya International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BIYA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Baiya International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BIYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 45,743 shares, a growth of 218.9% from the January 29th total of 14,344 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,822 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 35,822 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Baiya International Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Baiya International Group Trading Up 5.2%

About Baiya International Group

BIYA opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. Baiya International Group has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

We, Baiya International Group Inc (“Baiya”), are an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. We are not a Chinese operating company, but an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company, we have no material operations and conduct all of our operations in China through the VIE, Shenzhen Gongwuyuan Network Technology Co, Ltd. (“Gongwuyuan”), and its subsidiaries, collectively, “PRC operating entities”. We entered into a series of Contractual Arrangements with the VIE and certain shareholders of Gongwuyuan, and this structure involves unique risks to investors.

