Bank Hapoalim (BKHYY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Feb 26th, 2026

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYYGet Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Bank Hapoalim to post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter.

Bank Hapoalim Price Performance

Shares of BKHYY opened at $129.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.19. Bank Hapoalim has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $143.25. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Bank Hapoalim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank Hapoalim

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M. is one of Israel’s largest banking groups, providing a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Founded in 1921 by the Histadrut labor federation, the bank has developed into a full-service financial institution offering deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards, payment services, and branch-based retail banking. It also serves small and medium-sized enterprises with working capital and trade finance solutions.

In addition to traditional retail banking, Bank Hapoalim operates significant corporate and investment banking divisions.

See Also

Earnings History for Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

