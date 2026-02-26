Bank Hapoalim (BKHYY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Bank Hapoalim to post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter.

Shares of BKHYY opened at $129.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.19. Bank Hapoalim has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $143.25. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Bank Hapoalim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. is one of Israel’s largest banking groups, providing a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Founded in 1921 by the Histadrut labor federation, the bank has developed into a full-service financial institution offering deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards, payment services, and branch-based retail banking. It also serves small and medium-sized enterprises with working capital and trade finance solutions.

In addition to traditional retail banking, Bank Hapoalim operates significant corporate and investment banking divisions.

