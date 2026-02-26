Barclays Downgrades Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) to Equal Weight

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Argus upped their price target on Rio Tinto from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $100.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,886,335 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $311,023,000 after buying an additional 2,451,140 shares during the period. Milford Funds Ltd. bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,143,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Rio Tinto by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,216,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $177,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,667 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,387 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $127,039,000 after purchasing an additional 938,687 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,089,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Rio’s full‑year 2025 results highlighted record copper and bauxite production and a roughly 9% rise in underlying EBITDA, supporting the operational growth story and cash generation outlook. Full Year 2025 Earnings

Rio’s full‑year 2025 results highlighted record copper and bauxite production and a roughly 9% rise in underlying EBITDA, supporting the operational growth story and cash generation outlook. Positive Sentiment: Operational milestones: completion of Oyu Tolgoi underground work and first Simandou shipments, plus increased ore reserves — these project successes reduce execution risk and underpin future production guidance. Operational and project update

Operational milestones: completion of Oyu Tolgoi underground work and first Simandou shipments, plus increased ore reserves — these project successes reduce execution risk and underpin future production guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Citi highlights that Rio is still “searching for a differentiator” and suggests many investors see M&A as the likely route to reshape the investment case — M&A talk can be a catalyst but outcome and pricing are uncertain. Citi on M&A

Citi highlights that Rio is still “searching for a differentiator” and suggests many investors see M&A as the likely route to reshape the investment case — M&A talk can be a catalyst but outcome and pricing are uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary compares Rio to peers (eg. BHP) on copper and iron ore exposure; analysts note upside from project ramp‑ups but flag cost and weather risks — useful context for relative valuation and positioning. Rio vs BHP analysis

Market commentary compares Rio to peers (eg. BHP) on copper and iron ore exposure; analysts note upside from project ramp‑ups but flag cost and weather risks — useful context for relative valuation and positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and coverage pieces note Rio’s expanding lithium footprint (eg. Nemaska majority control) — strategic diversification that could boost long‑term value but also adds capital allocation questions near term. Lithium expansion

Analysts and coverage pieces note Rio’s expanding lithium footprint (eg. Nemaska majority control) — strategic diversification that could boost long‑term value but also adds capital allocation questions near term. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend forecasts and shareholder return commentary out to 2030 are circulating; helpful for income investors but dependent on commodity prices and capital allocation choices. Dividend forecast

Dividend forecasts and shareholder return commentary out to 2030 are circulating; helpful for income investors but dependent on commodity prices and capital allocation choices. Negative Sentiment: Barclays downgraded Rio from Overweight to Equal Weight citing iron ore and valuation pressure — a visible near‑term headwind that can pressure the stock if other brokers follow. Barclays downgrade

Barclays downgraded Rio from Overweight to Equal Weight citing iron ore and valuation pressure — a visible near‑term headwind that can pressure the stock if other brokers follow. Neutral Sentiment: Opinion pieces and columnists (e.g., AFR’s Simon Trott) are weighing Rio’s growth narrative and strategy — useful color for investor sentiment but not immediate drivers of fundamentals. AFR column

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company’s activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

