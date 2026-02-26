Bayview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BAYA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bayview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BAYA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 120 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 29th total of 36 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,241 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,241 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get Bayview Acquisition alerts:

Bayview Acquisition Trading Down 0.4%

Bayview Acquisition stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. Bayview Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAYA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bayview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Clear Street Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bayview Acquisition by 2,875.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 33,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 32,233 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Bayview Acquisition by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 15,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bayview Acquisition by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 202,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bayview Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bayview Acquisition

About Bayview Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Bayview Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware and trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol BAYA. The firm was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering of units comprised of Class A ordinary shares and warrants. As a blank‐check company, Bayview Acquisition’s primary objective is to complete a merger, stock purchase, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Bayview Acquisition focuses on identifying and partnering with companies in the global travel, leisure, hospitality and related technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.