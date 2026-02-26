BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,601 shares, an increase of 2,256.4% from the January 29th total of 1,044 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,487 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,487 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BESIY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered BE Semiconductor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BESIY opened at $234.99 on Thursday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $235.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.75.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY), commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI’s platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

