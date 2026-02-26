Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.33, but opened at $29.75. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.0010, with a volume of 619,040 shares.

The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $3.46. The company had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.06% and a negative net margin of 57.24%.The business’s revenue was up 280.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS.

Positive Sentiment: Beam reported a blowout Q4: $2.33 EPS vs. consensus of -$1.13 and revenue of $114.1M vs. ~$13M expected — results materially beat street estimates and show strong year‑over‑year revenue growth. Press Release / Results

Beam reported a blowout Q4: $2.33 EPS vs. consensus of -$1.13 and revenue of $114.1M vs. ~$13M expected — results materially beat street estimates and show strong year‑over‑year revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Beam secured a $500M strategic financing facility with Sixth Street ($100M funded at close, up to $400M available) — long‑dated, non‑dilutive capital to support a potential launch (extends cash runway). Financing Announcement

Beam secured a $500M strategic financing facility with Sixth Street ($100M funded at close, up to $400M available) — long‑dated, non‑dilutive capital to support a potential launch (extends cash runway). Positive Sentiment: Pfizer locked a global license for one of Beam’s gene‑editing candidates after exiting a gene therapy program — validates partnering interest and external commercialization potential. FierceBiotech Article

Pfizer locked a global license for one of Beam’s gene‑editing candidates after exiting a gene therapy program — validates partnering interest and external commercialization potential. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target to $65 and kept an outperform rating — a bullish analyst call that signals upside from current levels. Wedbush / Coverage

Wedbush raised its price target to $65 and kept an outperform rating — a bullish analyst call that signals upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Beam announced a new liver‑targeted program for PKU and expects an IND for BEAM‑304 in 2026 — a constructive R&D development but early‑stage and not an immediate revenue driver. GenEngNews on PKU program

Beam announced a new liver‑targeted program for PKU and expects an IND for BEAM‑304 in 2026 — a constructive R&D development but early‑stage and not an immediate revenue driver. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple earnings summaries and the full call transcript are available for deeper read — useful for investors assessing sustainability of revenue and margins. Earnings Call Summary

Multiple earnings summaries and the full call transcript are available for deeper read — useful for investors assessing sustainability of revenue and margins. Negative Sentiment: RBC raised its target to $26 but kept a “sector perform” rating — that target implies downside vs. current levels and may encourage some selling or limit upside momentum. The Fly / RBC Note

RBC raised its target to $26 but kept a “sector perform” rating — that target implies downside vs. current levels and may encourage some selling or limit upside momentum. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong fundamentals, short‑term price weakness appears driven by profit‑taking and mixed analyst views; coverage pieces asking “what’s going on” reflect near‑term uncertainty among traders. MSN Coverage

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEAM. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering set a $41.00 price objective on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.19.

In other news, insider Christine Bellon sold 18,629 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $644,749.69. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,485.18. The trade was a 16.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 55,780.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,468 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 438,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 42,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 2.12.

Beam Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision genetic medicines through its pioneering base editing platform. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional research facilities in Philadelphia, the company focuses on engineering molecular editors capable of making precise single-nucleotide changes in DNA. By harnessing its proprietary base editing technology, Beam aims to correct or disrupt disease-causing genetic variants at their source, offering the potential for novel therapies in areas with significant unmet medical need.

Founded in 2017 as a spin-out from Harvard University and the Broad and Whitehead Institutes, Beam was co-founded by leading academic researcher David R.

