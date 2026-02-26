Benjamin Seong Lee Sells 5,575 Shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $799,176.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,309 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,945.15. The trade was a 6.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
- On Wednesday, January 7th, Benjamin Seong Lee sold 27,930 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $7,264,034.40.
- On Friday, January 9th, Benjamin Seong Lee sold 3,320 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total transaction of $863,930.40.
- On Thursday, December 18th, Benjamin Seong Lee sold 18,750 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 16th, Benjamin Seong Lee sold 55,005 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $12,167,656.05.
Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $149.82 on Thursday. Reddit Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $282.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.17.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Reddit by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its stake in Reddit by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reddit by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDDT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, February 6th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Reddit from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $196.00 price objective on Reddit in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.78.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and follow‑on director buy reinforce momentum: Reddit reported a strong quarter (beat on EPS and revenue, accelerating ad monetization) and a director purchase after earnings, which traders view as confirmation of the growth story. Reddit Valuation Check After Earnings Beat And Director Share Purchase
- Positive Sentiment: AI licensing upside upgraded thesis: A Seeking Alpha piece upgrades Reddit based on higher‑than‑expected AI licensing revenue potential, highlighting high gross margins and sizable revenue growth that could diversify revenue beyond advertising. Reddit: I May Have Underestimated Its AI Revenue Potential
- Positive Sentiment: Ad product strength vs. peers: Analysts note rising ARPU, surging ad revenue and AI‑driven ad products (Max campaigns) that may give RDDT an edge over peers like Snap if digital ad growth continues. Reddit vs. Snap: Which Social Media Ad Stock Has an Edge Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Stock is a trending name / watchlist pick: Zacks flags RDDT as a highly searched/trending ticker — useful for flow and volatility but not a company‑specific fundamental catalyst. Reddit Inc. (RDDT) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Neutral Sentiment: Featured in software trade chatter: A market commentator included RDDT in a software buying theme, which can attract short‑term traders but isn’t a company‑specific catalyst. RDDT, FTNT, CLBT & PLTR to Lead “Rip-Your-Face-Off” Software Rally?
- Negative Sentiment: UK regulatory fine creates overhang: Britain’s ICO fined Reddit ~£14.47m (~$19.5–20m) for children’s privacy failures — a material penalty that raises regulatory and compliance costs and could weigh on international growth plans. UK privacy watchdog fines Reddit $20 million
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: Multiple senior execs (CTO Christopher Slowe, COO Jennifer Wong, CAO Michelle Reynolds and others) sold large blocks the same week — a signal investors watch closely for sentiment or liquidity reasons. SEC Form 4 (example insider sale)
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns remain: Contrarian analysis argues Reddit’s valuation is stretched despite strong growth, which could cap upside if execution or ad growth disappoints. Reddit’s Valuation Makes No Sense
Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.
Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.
