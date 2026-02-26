Benjamin Seong Lee Sells 5,575 Shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $799,176.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,309 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,945.15. The trade was a 6.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Reddit alerts:

Benjamin Seong Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Benjamin Seong Lee sold 27,930 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $7,264,034.40.

On Friday, January 9th, Benjamin Seong Lee sold 3,320 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total transaction of $863,930.40.

On Thursday, December 18th, Benjamin Seong Lee sold 18,750 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Benjamin Seong Lee sold 55,005 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $12,167,656.05.

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $149.82 on Thursday. Reddit Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $282.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $725.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.80 million. Reddit had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Reddit’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Reddit by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its stake in Reddit by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reddit by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDDT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, February 6th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Reddit from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $196.00 price objective on Reddit in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RDDT

More Reddit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Reddit this week:

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.