BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 75.8% in February

BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 310,850 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the January 29th total of 1,284,522 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,109 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKYI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BIO-key International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BIO-key International to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BIO-key International currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIO-key International

BIO-key International Stock Up 12.4%

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BIO-key International Inc. ( NASDAQ:BKYI Free Report ) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of BIO-key International worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO-key International stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. BIO-key International has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.97.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc is a developer and provider of fingerprint biometric identity and access management solutions, serving enterprise and government customers. The company’s core offerings include a range of fingerprint readers and authentication software designed to verify user identity across physical and digital environments. By leveraging proprietary template-on-card and template-on-device technologies, BIO-key seeks to enhance security and streamline user access without reliance on traditional passwords.

In addition to hardware sensors, BIO-key delivers software platforms that integrate with existing IT infrastructures such as Microsoft Active Directory and major workforce management systems.

