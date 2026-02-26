Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 436,863 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the January 29th total of 141,320 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,774 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,774 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BFRI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biofrontera in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biofrontera in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFRI. Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Biofrontera by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 976,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 332,055 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biofrontera by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 71,525 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biofrontera by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFRI opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.62. Biofrontera has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Biofrontera AG is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of products for dermatological applications. The company’s core expertise lies in photodynamic therapy (PDT), a treatment modality that uses a photosensitizing agent activated by a specific light source to target diseased skin cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue.

The flagship product in Biofrontera’s portfolio is Ameluz (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride 10 % gel), which has received marketing approval in the European Union for treatment of actinic keratosis and basal cell carcinoma, and in the United States for actinic keratosis.

