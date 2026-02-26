Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2026

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRIGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 436,863 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the January 29th total of 141,320 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,774 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,774 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BFRI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biofrontera in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biofrontera in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Biofrontera

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biofrontera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFRI. Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Biofrontera by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 976,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 332,055 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biofrontera by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 71,525 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biofrontera by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biofrontera Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of BFRI opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.62. Biofrontera has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Biofrontera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biofrontera AG is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of products for dermatological applications. The company’s core expertise lies in photodynamic therapy (PDT), a treatment modality that uses a photosensitizing agent activated by a specific light source to target diseased skin cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue.

The flagship product in Biofrontera’s portfolio is Ameluz (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride 10 % gel), which has received marketing approval in the European Union for treatment of actinic keratosis and basal cell carcinoma, and in the United States for actinic keratosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.