BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $5.5361 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of BJ opened at $97.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $86.68 and a 52 week high of $121.10.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $637,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,862.82. This trade represents a 12.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Melius Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

