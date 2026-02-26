Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Black Diamond Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of BDTX opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 3.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Guggenheim lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc is a precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that selectively target oncogenic proteins bearing tumor-driving mutations. Leveraging its proprietary Genetic Defined Allosteric (GDA) therapeutic platform, the company aims to identify unique allosteric binding sites in mutant proteins and engineer highly selective inhibitors. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Black Diamond applies structure-based drug design and molecular modeling to advance personalized cancer treatments.

The company’s development pipeline includes lead candidate BDTX-189, an allosteric inhibitor of mutant HER2, as well as programs directed at clinically relevant EGFR and KRAS mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.