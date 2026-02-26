BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.
Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Winpak from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.00.
Winpak’s vision is to provide the best packaging solutions for people and planet. Winpak manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and innovative packaging machines, primarily used for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, medical and personal care. Winpak specializes in three main streams of packaging – Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging & Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Company is closely aligned with Wipak, one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of packaging materials.
