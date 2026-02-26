BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Winpak from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.00.

Shares of WPK stock opened at C$47.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$46.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.68. Winpak has a 1 year low of C$37.57 and a 1 year high of C$52.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Winpak’s vision is to provide the best packaging solutions for people and planet. Winpak manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and innovative packaging machines, primarily used for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, medical and personal care. Winpak specializes in three main streams of packaging – Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging & Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Company is closely aligned with Wipak, one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of packaging materials.

