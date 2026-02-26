Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,807 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the January 29th total of 30,993 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,551 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 25,551 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bon Natural Life Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of BON opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bon Natural Life has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

