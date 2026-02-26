Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,807 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the January 29th total of 30,993 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,551 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 25,551 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Bon Natural Life Trading Up 2.5%
Shares of BON opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bon Natural Life has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.
About Bon Natural Life
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bon Natural Life
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Read this or regret it forever
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
Receive News & Ratings for Bon Natural Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bon Natural Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.