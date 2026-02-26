Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.93 and traded as high as C$25.25. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$25.05, with a volume of 38,601 shares traded.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$533.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza restaurants offer a casual dining atmosphere with more than 100 menu items including a unique selection of gourmet pizzas, mouth-watering pastas and a wide variety of appetizers, meal-sized salads, entrees and desserts. Each Boston Pizza location provides three experiences under one roof, with a full service, family friendly casual dining restaurant, a separate sports bar, and take-out and delivery options.

