Brandon John Moore Sells 16,884 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) COO Brandon John Moore sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $811,276.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 257,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,845.70. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Brandon John Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Brandon John Moore sold 114 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $5,473.14.

On Friday, February 20th, Brandon John Moore sold 1,376 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $66,116.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $52.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $407.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.02 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.24% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.50 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gaming and Leisure Properties this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and higher target: Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform and raised its price target to $54, signaling analyst confidence and potential upside for GLPI shares. RBC price target raise

Analyst upgrade and higher target: Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform and raised its price target to $54, signaling analyst confidence and potential upside for GLPI shares. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results & guidance: GLPI reported a slight EPS beat and reaffirmed FY‑2026 EPS guidance (4.060–4.110), and continues to benefit from portfolio moves tied to the Bally’s Lincoln acquisition — factors supporting valuation and dividend coverage expectations. Earnings & valuation note

Quarterly results & guidance: GLPI reported a slight EPS beat and reaffirmed FY‑2026 EPS guidance (4.060–4.110), and continues to benefit from portfolio moves tied to the Bally’s Lincoln acquisition — factors supporting valuation and dividend coverage expectations. Neutral Sentiment: New long‑dated debt: GLPI’s operating partnership priced $800 million of senior unsecured notes due 2036 at a 5.625% coupon (guaranteed by GLPI). The deal secures long‑term funding but increases fixed interest obligations; impact depends on use of proceeds (refinancing vs. growth). Debt offering release

New long‑dated debt: GLPI’s operating partnership priced $800 million of senior unsecured notes due 2036 at a 5.625% coupon (guaranteed by GLPI). The deal secures long‑term funding but increases fixed interest obligations; impact depends on use of proceeds (refinancing vs. growth). Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Multiple filings show COO Brandon J. Moore sold blocks of shares (including 16,884 on Feb. 24) and director E. Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares. Large, clustered insider sales can raise short‑term concerns about insider sentiment and add selling pressure. COO filings Director filing

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 63,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 64,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.