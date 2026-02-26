Brian Zook Sells 94,494 Shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Zook sold 94,494 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $759,731.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,776.52. This represents a 93.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Liberty Global PLC has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $9.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 48.22% and a negative net margin of 13.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 85.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LILAK. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Liberty Global plc is a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering video, broadband Internet, fixed-line and mobile services to residential and business customers. Headquartered in London and operating as an ADR on the NASDAQ under the ticker LILAK, the company focuses on developing advanced broadband networks and delivering entertainment and connectivity solutions across Europe.

The company’s core products include high-speed cable broadband, digital and interactive television, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services.

