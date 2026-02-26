Brian Zook Sells 94,494 Shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Zook sold 94,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $759,731.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,776.52. This represents a 93.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 3.7%

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LILA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 214,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America is a telecommunications company that provides video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services across Latin America and the Caribbean. The company’s operations span consumer and business markets, offering cable television packages, high-speed broadband connections, fixed-line voice services and wireless data plans. Through its brands, including Flow in several Caribbean territories and VTR in Chile, Liberty Latin America focuses on delivering converged digital solutions designed to meet both residential and enterprise needs.

Formed in 2018 as a spin-off from Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America built its initial footprint by integrating legacy assets acquired from Cable & Wireless Communications and Columbus Communications.

