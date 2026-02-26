Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $125.3330 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

BRLT stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.63 million, a PE ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 1.41. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brilliant Earth Group

In related news, insider Sharon Dziesietnik sold 19,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $26,971.19. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 446,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,028.32. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $81,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRLT shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc (NASDAQ: BRLT) is a specialty retailer of ethically sourced fine jewelry, with a focus on conflict-free diamonds and lab-grown gemstones. The company offers a broad range of products that include engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces, earrings and bracelets, all crafted with a commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. Customers can choose from a variety of materials such as recycled precious metals, responsibly sourced gemstones and innovative lab-grown diamonds.

Operating primarily through its e-commerce platform and a network of branded showrooms across major U.S.

