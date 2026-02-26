Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 61,703 shares, an increase of 210.4% from the January 29th total of 19,879 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,597 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,597 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPYPP opened at $16.24 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $16.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.0%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPYPP) is a global real estate company that owns, operates and invests in high-quality property portfolios across core sectors including office, retail, multifamily residential, logistics and hospitality. As part of Brookfield Asset Management’s broader real estate platform, the partnership seeks to acquire and manage assets offering long-term income generation and value-enhancement potential. Its investment approach combines direct ownership of properties with strategic joint ventures and operating businesses in key markets worldwide.

Since its initial public offering in 2013, Brookfield Property Partners has expanded through disciplined capital deployment, focusing on both stabilized and value-add opportunities.

