BTIG Research Increases Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target to $115.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s current price.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas Exane set a $80.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 678.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day moving average is $84.86. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $134.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $14,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,196,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,629,199.33. This represents a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 30,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $2,222,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 273,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,952.80. The trade was a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 888,907 shares of company stock worth $73,312,173 over the last 90 days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

