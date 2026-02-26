BTIG Research Increases Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target to $115.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s current price.
KTOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas Exane set a $80.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KTOS
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $14,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,196,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,629,199.33. This represents a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 30,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $2,222,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 273,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,952.80. The trade was a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 888,907 shares of company stock worth $73,312,173 over the last 90 days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Kratos won a $61.1M Navy contract for 70 BQM‑177A subsonic aerial targets, reinforcing its Defense pipeline and near‑term revenue visibility. Kratos Lands $61.1M Navy Drone Deal—Analysts Eye 17% Upside
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: revenue +21.9% YoY to $345.1M, adjusted EPS ahead of estimates and a growing backlog—evidence of strong demand across unmanned, rockets and space programs. Kratos Defense Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts reacted with some bullish moves (BTIG raised its price target to $115) and sector coverage that highlights Kratos’ exposure to hypersonics, drones and space—supporting upside potential. KTOS Price Target Raised at BTIG
- Positive Sentiment: Management expects substantial growth in hypersonics (guidance to ~ $400M in 2026) and is ramping Valkyrie drone production—key secular drivers if execution continues. Kratos anticipates doubling hypersonic revenue to $400M in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and sector comparisons remain mixed—Kratos is frequently highlighted as a high‑growth play vs. larger defense peers, but views vary on timing and valuation. LMT vs. KTOS: Which Defense Stock Is Better Positioned for 2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Weak near‑term guidance and cash‑flow/headwind concerns—management flagged a softer Q1 and higher inventory/production spending—prompted profit‑taking despite the beat. That guidance was the main reason shares sold off after results. Why Kratos (KTOS) Stock Is Falling Today
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation is very rich relative to fundamentals (multiple commentary and bears point to a high forward PE), raising sensitivity to any guidance misses. Why Kratos Defense Stock Just Dropped
- Negative Sentiment: An insider sale (Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares) was disclosed this week; while modest relative to his holdings, insider sales can weigh on sentiment. Insider Trading Filing (SEC)
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.
In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Read this or regret it forever
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.