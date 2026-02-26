BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $198.38, but opened at $211.48. BWX Technologies shares last traded at $202.4090, with a volume of 327,345 shares.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $885.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Trending Headlines about BWX Technologies

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and outlook beat expectations: BWXT reported stronger-than-expected Q4 sales and EPS, raised 2026 revenue/outlook commentary and highlighted a record backlog that supports multi-year growth — a clear driver for investor demand. BWX Technologies (BWXT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Q4 results and outlook beat expectations: BWXT reported stronger-than-expected Q4 sales and EPS, raised 2026 revenue/outlook commentary and highlighted a record backlog that supports multi-year growth — a clear driver for investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Backlog and nuclear/defense tailwinds: Management cited a growing $7.3B backlog, wins on naval propulsion, defense enrichment work and expanding commercial nuclear projects (SMRs, CANDU, AP1000) that underpin revenue visibility. BWX Technologies’ Stock Jumps. Its Nuclear Business Is Growing.

Backlog and nuclear/defense tailwinds: Management cited a growing $7.3B backlog, wins on naval propulsion, defense enrichment work and expanding commercial nuclear projects (SMRs, CANDU, AP1000) that underpin revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raised: BWXT announced a quarterly dividend of $0.27 (an ~8% increase), which may attract income-oriented holders and signals confidence in cash flow. (Company release)

Dividend raised: BWXT announced a quarterly dividend of $0.27 (an ~8% increase), which may attract income-oriented holders and signals confidence in cash flow. (Company release) Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell materially: Short interest declined ~15.2% in February to ~2.29M shares (about 2.5% of float), reducing short pressure and the risk of short-driven volatility. (Data report)

Short interest fell materially: Short interest declined ~15.2% in February to ~2.29M shares (about 2.5% of float), reducing short pressure and the risk of short-driven volatility. (Data report) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimate revisions mixed but generally supportive: Northland Securities lowered its Q1 estimate slightly but raised Q2/Q3 and issued a FY2027 view of $5.11 EPS — suggesting analysts are modeling continued growth but with timing nuance. BWXT analyst note (MarketBeat)

Analyst estimate revisions mixed but generally supportive: Northland Securities lowered its Q1 estimate slightly but raised Q2/Q3 and issued a FY2027 view of $5.11 EPS — suggesting analysts are modeling continued growth but with timing nuance. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: A Seeking Alpha write-up argues BWXT is now richly valued after a large run-up (cites >100% sector-premium on EV/EBITDA and P/E) and lowers the rating to Hold with a DCF target near current levels — a reason some investors may take profits. BWX Technologies: Time To Wait, Not To Buy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting BWX Technologies this week:

BWXT has been the subject of several research reports. CJS Securities upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price objective on BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.20.

Get Our Latest Report on BWXT

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,097,756.44. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 861.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.