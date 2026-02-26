BXP (NYSE:BXP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $79.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s current price.

Get BXP alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BXP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BXP from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on BXP from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on BXP in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on BXP from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BXP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BXP

BXP Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of BXP opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.50. BXP has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $79.33.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 36,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,621,144.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Owen D. Thomas sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $73,341.56. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,706 shares of company stock worth $2,770,078. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in BXP by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 807,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BXP by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BXP by 9.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,830,000 after buying an additional 41,284 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of BXP in the second quarter valued at $2,290,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BXP during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BXP

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company’s portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.