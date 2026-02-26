Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WCP. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Whitecap Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.15.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 1.3%

TSE:WCP opened at C$13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$6.87 and a 1-year high of C$13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.26.

Whitecap Resources Inc is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength.

