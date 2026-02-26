Canfor (CFPZF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Canfor to post earnings of ($0.7446) per share and revenue of $1.1911 billion for the quarter.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. Canfor has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $11.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canfor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

About Canfor

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corporation is a Canada-based integrated forest products company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company’s primary business activities include the manufacturing and distribution of softwood lumber, oriented strand board (OSB), and other wood products used in residential and commercial construction. In addition to its core lumber operations, Canfor produces northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp, specialty papers and biofuels through its pulp and paper facilities, providing a vertically integrated offering for customers across multiple end markets.

Canfor operates an extensive network of manufacturing facilities, including lumber mills in British Columbia and Alberta, as well as in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.