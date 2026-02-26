Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Stock Price Down 8.4% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.6050. 92,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 448,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Get Cannae alerts:

The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $103.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.70 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 29.41% and a negative net margin of 121.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

Cannae Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNNE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Cannae from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cannae in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cannae

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cannae

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 40.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 66.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Trading Up 7.8%

The company has a market cap of $623.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Cannae

(Get Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CNNE) is a publicly traded diversified holding company that focuses on partnering with and investing in businesses across a range of industry sectors. The company seeks to identify attractive opportunities in both private and public markets, leveraging its capital resources and management expertise to support operational growth and value creation. Cannae’s investment strategy emphasizes companies in data and analytics, marketing services, healthcare technology, and payment processing.

Through its portfolio, Cannae holds controlling or significant minority stakes in companies that provide critical software, data and services to corporate clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.