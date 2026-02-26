Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Short Interest Update

Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 832,581 shares, a growth of 2,493.5% from the January 29th total of 32,103 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,178,206 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,178,206 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CGCB opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGCB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,355 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 45,262 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 173.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 238,923 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 755,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 37,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 111.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 175,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 92,356 shares during the last quarter.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

