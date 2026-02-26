Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Short Interest Update

Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 832,581 shares, a growth of 2,493.5% from the January 29th total of 32,103 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,178,206 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,178,206 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%
CGCB opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $26.91.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.
About Capital Group Core Bond ETF
The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
