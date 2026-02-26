Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,108 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.35% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $57,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,051,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,246 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,999,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,884 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,407,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,196,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 474.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,510,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,324,000 after buying an additional 1,247,158 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $45.83.

Capital Group Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.0%.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

