Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.59 and traded as high as C$64.22. Capital Power shares last traded at C$62.92, with a volume of 278,851 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CPX. ATB Cormark Capital Markets set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$74.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.56.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S. Capital Power’s natural gas and coal facilities, specifically its Genesee and Shepard sites, account for most of its electric capacity and cash flow production.

