CarParts.com (PRTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.
CarParts.com Stock Up 2.7%
PRTS stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarParts.com
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 56,857 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in CarParts.com by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,501,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 252,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarParts.com by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 84,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CarParts.com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CarParts.com Company Profile
CarParts.com, Inc operates as a leading online retailer of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories in the United States. Through its flagship website CarParts.com and affiliated e-commerce platforms, the company offers replacement components, performance upgrades, maintenance items and collision repair parts for a wide range of domestic and import vehicles. Its product catalog includes engine parts, exterior and interior accessories, lighting, braking systems and powertrain components, supported by an extensive inventory and proprietary order management system.
Founded in 1995 by George Chamoun and headquartered in Torrance, California, CarParts.com has grown from a regional auto parts supplier into a national e-commerce platform.
