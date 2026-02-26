CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $77.68, but opened at $73.50. CECO Environmental shares last traded at $65.1720, with a volume of 362,374 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.39 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.46%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Positive Sentiment: CECO agreed to combine with Thermon Group in a roughly $2.2 billion cash-and-stock transaction that creates a broader industrial solutions platform and management expects sustained double‑digit growth from the combined company. Investors typically reward transformational M&A that extends market position and cross‑sells products. GlobeNewswire: CECO Announces Strategic Combination with Thermon

CECO agreed to combine with Thermon Group in a roughly $2.2 billion cash-and-stock transaction that creates a broader industrial solutions platform and management expects sustained double‑digit growth from the combined company. Investors typically reward transformational M&A that extends market position and cross‑sells products. Positive Sentiment: CECO raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance to $925M–$975M (well above consensus), signaling stronger top‑line momentum even before Thermon is folded in—supporting higher valuation expectations. MSN: CECO outlines 2026 revenue target

CECO raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance to $925M–$975M (well above consensus), signaling stronger top‑line momentum even before Thermon is folded in—supporting higher valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Several brokers hiked price targets and reiterated buy ratings (HC Wainwright to $90, Needham to $80, Roth MKM to $68), which likely contributed to buying interest and helped lift sentiment. Analyst optimism increases the chances of additional institutional demand. Benzinga: Analyst upgrades and price target changes

Several brokers hiked price targets and reiterated buy ratings (HC Wainwright to $90, Needham to $80, Roth MKM to $68), which likely contributed to buying interest and helped lift sentiment. Analyst optimism increases the chances of additional institutional demand. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue rose ~35% year‑over‑year and beat estimates, but EPS missed consensus (reported $0.08 vs. est. $0.43). Revenue strength supports the growth story; the EPS miss leaves short‑term earnings credibility a question. GlobeNewswire: Q4 and full‑year 2025 results

Q4 revenue rose ~35% year‑over‑year and beat estimates, but EPS missed consensus (reported $0.08 vs. est. $0.43). Revenue strength supports the growth story; the EPS miss leaves short‑term earnings credibility a question. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data in late February appears nonsensical (zero shares / NaN change), suggesting either a data error or negligible short activity; this item is unlikely to be a material driver today.

Reported short interest data in late February appears nonsensical (zero shares / NaN change), suggesting either a data error or negligible short activity; this item is unlikely to be a material driver today. Negative Sentiment: Two law firms announced investigations into whether CECO’s merger terms are fair to shareholders, creating legal overhang and potential distraction/risk around deal execution and approvals. That scrutiny can put downward pressure or increase volatility until resolved. PR Newswire: Shareholder investigation announced BusinessWire: Halper Sadeh investigation

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CECO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.38.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO’s core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

