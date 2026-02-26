Centersquare Investment Management LLC Buys 1,082,972 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,271,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,082,972 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for approximately 1.8% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $175,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,715,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,798,000 after buying an additional 246,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $796,706,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,964,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,566,000 after buying an additional 31,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,421,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,483,000 after acquiring an additional 54,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.1% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,280,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,385,000 after acquiring an additional 168,851 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $39.49.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $402.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 24.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMH. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 5,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $114,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at $397,208. The trade was a 40.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

Featured Stories

