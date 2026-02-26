Centersquare Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,391 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $71,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Tower alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 34.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in American Tower by 12.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 7,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,379 shares in the company, valued at $14,743,685.25. This represents a 91.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Trading Down 4.1%

AMT opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.77. The company has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $166.88 and a 52 week high of $234.33.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 108.63%.

American Tower News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 operating results showed strength: AFFO/FFO and revenue beat consensus and management highlighted robust leasing demand across towers and accelerating data‑center growth, supporting longer‑term fundamentals. American Tower posts upbeat revenue

Q4 operating results showed strength: AFFO/FFO and revenue beat consensus and management highlighted robust leasing demand across towers and accelerating data‑center growth, supporting longer‑term fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Management updated FY‑2026 outlook and emphasized cost efficiencies and data‑center expansion as offsets to headwinds — a signal that management expects profitable growth if execution holds. Press Release

Management updated FY‑2026 outlook and emphasized cost efficiencies and data‑center expansion as offsets to headwinds — a signal that management expects profitable growth if execution holds. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions are mixed: some firms trimmed price targets modestly (Scotiabank, TD Cowen, Morgan Stanley, UBS lowered its target slightly but kept a Buy), while BMO raised its target and kept Market Perform — producing offsetting signals for investors. BMO target update

Analyst reactions are mixed: some firms trimmed price targets modestly (Scotiabank, TD Cowen, Morgan Stanley, UBS lowered its target slightly but kept a Buy), while BMO raised its target and kept Market Perform — producing offsetting signals for investors. Negative Sentiment: Big near‑term negative: DISH Network has defaulted on lease payments, prompting legal action and prompting management to adjust its US tower outlook — the cashflow loss and uncertainty around recovery raise short‑term revenue risk. DISH default story

Big near‑term negative: DISH Network has defaulted on lease payments, prompting legal action and prompting management to adjust its US tower outlook — the cashflow loss and uncertainty around recovery raise short‑term revenue risk. Negative Sentiment: Accounting/earnings noise: while AFFO/FFO and revenue beat, a GAAP EPS miss and mixed commentary in some outlets describing 2026 guidance as “light” have sapped confidence and likely contributed to today’s selloff. Earnings report

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.