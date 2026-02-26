Centersquare Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its stake in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,823,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208,880 shares during the period. BXP makes up about 1.4% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BXP were worth $135,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get BXP alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in BXP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BXP during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of BXP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BXP in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in BXP by 67.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BXP from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of BXP in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BXP from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised BXP to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on BXP from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BXP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $75,592.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,943.92. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 36,314 shares of BXP stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,621,144.52. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,078. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

BXP Stock Up 1.3%

BXP stock opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.36. BXP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52.

BXP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. BXP’s payout ratio is currently 160.92%.

BXP Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company’s portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.