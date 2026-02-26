Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases 207,395 Shares of Macerich Company (The) $MAC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,546,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 207,395 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $46,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,521,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868,844 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Macerich by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 5.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Macerich by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 89,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Macerich from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macerich and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.26.

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp upgraded Macerich from sector weight to overweight, set a $25 price target and published a detailed set of raised quarterly and FY2026–FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY2027 EPS of $1.69 vs. consensus ~$1.55). The upgrade and updated earnings model are the main near-term bullish drivers for the stock. Benzinga The Fly Zacks

KeyCorp upgraded Macerich from sector weight to overweight, set a $25 price target and published a detailed set of raised quarterly and FY2026–FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY2027 EPS of $1.69 vs. consensus ~$1.55). The upgrade and updated earnings model are the main near-term bullish drivers for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on MAC from $19 to $21 but kept a “neutral” rating; the new target implies only modest upside versus the current trading level, so this is a limited positive signal relative to KeyCorp’s stronger stance. Benzinga

Citigroup raised its price target on MAC from $19 to $21 but kept a “neutral” rating; the new target implies only modest upside versus the current trading level, so this is a limited positive signal relative to KeyCorp’s stronger stance. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage and the Q4/2025 call transcript highlight that while revenue improved, the company still reports ongoing losses and missed prior EPS expectations — reminders that execution and profitability remain risks that could cap upside if results don’t improve. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Article on 2025 Revenue and Losses

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.16. Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.50). Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $261.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macerich Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -88.31%.

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of regional shopping centers in the United States. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, the company focuses on high-quality retail properties, including enclosed malls, open-air centers and mixed-use lifestyle destinations. Since its establishment as a REIT in 1994, Macerich has pursued a disciplined strategy of investing in properties that serve strong consumer demographics and offer long-term growth potential.

Macerich’s core activities encompass property and asset management, leasing, marketing and redevelopment services.

