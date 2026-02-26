Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 433,143 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,143 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $40,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 252.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COLD opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.68). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.The firm had revenue of $658.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -230.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

