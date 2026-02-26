Chadwick Collins Sells 13,384 Shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) CEO Chadwick Collins sold 13,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $785,105.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,657.06. This represents a 15.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.62. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $153.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.56.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $192.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $86.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Northland Securities set a $109.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,915,000 after purchasing an additional 249,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,871,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,769 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

