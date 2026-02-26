Charles Dolan Sells 19,311 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Stock

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) Director Charles Dolan sold 19,311 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $1,231,269.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,081.60. The trade was a 96.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE MSGE opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $459.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.21 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 748.04% and a net margin of 5.12%.The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,896,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,603,000 after acquiring an additional 120,635 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,662,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 777,000 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,746,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,670,000 after buying an additional 36,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,800,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSGE

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) is a premier live entertainment company focused on producing and hosting a wide range of events across North America. Established as a separate publicly traded entity in April 2020 through a spin-off from Madison Square Garden Company, MSGE owns and operates iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York City, Radio City Music Hall, The Chicago Theatre and Sphere in Las Vegas. These facilities serve as flagship stages for concerts, sports events, family shows and cultural performances.

The company’s core business activities center on venue management, event promotion and production services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.