Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $35.07, but opened at $37.06. Chipmos Technologies shares last traded at $38.8340, with a volume of 13,879 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Chipmos Technologies had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chipmos Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Chipmos Technologies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of Chipmos Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 16,828.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipmos Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 125.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Chipmos Technologies by 131.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 7.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipmos Technologies Trading Up 5.8%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Chipmos Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies Inc is a Taiwan‐based provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging services. The company offers a comprehensive range of back‐end solutions including wafer probing, assembly, surface mount and final test services for memory chips, microcontrollers, system‐on‐chips and other integrated circuits. ChipMOS serves customers in the consumer electronics, communications, industrial and automotive markets by delivering reliable testing and packaging support to semiconductor fabless companies and foundries.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, ChipMOS operates multiple production facilities across Asia, including sites in Taoyuan (Taiwan), Guangdong Province (China) and Singapore.

