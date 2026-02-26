Ciena (CIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $1.3953 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ciena to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $353.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.32 and its 200-day moving average is $194.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. Ciena has a 1-year low of $49.21 and a 1-year high of $365.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Institutional Trading of Ciena

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 11,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.82, for a total transaction of $2,741,522.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 49,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,370,344.50. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Gallagher sold 11,618 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total value of $2,642,514.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,414,350.80. The trade was a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,083 shares of company stock worth $37,204,740. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Ciena by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $213.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research lowered Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ciena to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Ciena from $135.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ciena

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.