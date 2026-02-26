Citizens Jmp Raises Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $78.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LNTH. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.90. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of -0.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 27,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 44,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company’s portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

