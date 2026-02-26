Clarus (CLAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $68.6720 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Clarus Stock Performance

Shares of CLAR opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $122.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Clarus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Clarus in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Clarus by 16.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 344.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 51,548 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Clarus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of outdoor recreation equipment. The company’s portfolio of brands serves enthusiasts across climbing, skiing, trail running, paddling and snow safety, combining purpose-driven innovation with in-house manufacturing capabilities. Clarus focuses on high-performance gear developed to meet the demands of professional athletes and recreational users alike.

The company’s flagship brand, Black Diamond Equipment, offers climbing protection, apparel, ski bindings and accessories engineered for backcountry and alpine environments.

