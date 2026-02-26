Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,027.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 121,043 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 459,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 42.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 42,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.55 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.55 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.55 target price on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.55 in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

In other news, CTO Souvik Das sold 88,848 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $2,082,597.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 207,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,174.08. The trade was a 30.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 76,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,797,590.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 365,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,567,085.60. This represents a 17.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,002,699 shares of company stock valued at $23,692,518 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWAN opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.81, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00.

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

