Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 26,001 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,001 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises about 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fastenal worth $41,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,515,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,317,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,995,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,984,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,851,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, Director Scott Satterlee sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $705,449.16. Following the sale, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,500. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $43.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.