Coats Group (CGGGF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0473 per share and revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Coats Group Price Performance

Shares of CGGGF stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Coats Group has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $1.29.

About Coats Group

(Get Free Report)

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) is a global leader in industrial thread and consumer textile crafts, offering a wide range of products and services to the apparel, footwear, performance materials and consumer goods sectors. The company designs and manufactures high-performance threads, yarns, zips, trims and technical textiles used in applications ranging from fashion garments and athletic footwear to automotive airbags and industrial filtration systems. Coats’ integrated supply chain solutions also include digital design tools, inventory management and logistics services that help customers streamline production and reduce waste.

Founded more than 250 years ago in Scotland, Coats has grown into a multinational enterprise with operations across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.